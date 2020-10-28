REPORT: Marshall Vs. FIU And North Texas Vs. UTEP Postponed Because Of Coronavirus

Two more upcoming college football games have reportedly been postponed.

According to Pete Thamel, North Texas vs. UTEP has been postponed because of a "major COVID surge, stay at home order and lack of hospital beds in El Paso." The game had been scheduled to take place Saturday.

Source: North Texas’ game at UTEP this weekend has been postponed due to the major COVID surge, stay at home order and lack of hospital beds in El Paso. The schools will attempt to schedule the game later in the year. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 28, 2020

According to Brett McMurphy, the Saturday matchup between FIU and Marshall has also been postponed because of coronavirus issues with the Panthers.

Friday’s Marshall at FIU game postponed because of COVID issues at FIU, sources told @Stadium. Game will tried to be rescheduled, but unlikely since both teams don’t have same open dates — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 27, 2020

For those of you keeping track at home, it’s very safe to say that things aren’t going great in the world of college football right now.

I hate to be the guy who gets nervous, but with these two games also being off, we’re now likely going to have three canceled games this weekend if Wisconsin/Nebraska gets called off because of coronavirus, which seems very possible.

The Wisconsin/Nebraska game is likely going to be canceled because of coronavirus. It’s time for a gut check, America. We can hide in our basements forever, or we can accept the risks. I vote for the latter because being an American means something. https://t.co/ZFY67Z0Jvv — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 27, 2020

I thought we were past all these issues, but I was apparently wrong. Having three games in a single weekend get called off is far from ideal.

Hopefully, more games don’t meet the same fate this weekend. The last thing we need is more games being canceled.