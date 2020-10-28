Editorial

REPORT: Marshall Vs. FIU And North Texas Vs. UTEP Postponed Because Of Coronavirus

Sep 19, 2020; Huntington, West Virginia, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd players celebrate after a missed Appalachian State Mountaineers field goal during the fourth quarter at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Two more upcoming college football games have reportedly been postponed.

According to Pete Thamel, North Texas vs. UTEP has been postponed because of a “major COVID surge, stay at home order and lack of hospital beds in El Paso.” The game had been scheduled to take place Saturday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Brett McMurphy, the Saturday matchup between FIU and Marshall has also been postponed because of coronavirus issues with the Panthers.

For those of you keeping track at home, it’s very safe to say that things aren’t going great in the world of college football right now.

I hate to be the guy who gets nervous, but with these two games also being off, we’re now likely going to have three canceled games this weekend if Wisconsin/Nebraska gets called off because of coronavirus, which seems very possible.

I thought we were past all these issues, but I was apparently wrong. Having three games in a single weekend get called off is far from ideal.

Hopefully, more games don’t meet the same fate this weekend. The last thing we need is more games being canceled.