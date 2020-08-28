ECU Vs. Marshall Football Game Postponed Because Of Coronavirus

ECU vs. Marshall won’t happen as scheduled because of coronavirus.

The Pirates had been scheduled to play the Thundering Herd on Sept. 12 to get the season started, but that won’t be happening. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

ECU announced Thursday that the game had been postponed “due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.” A new date for the game hasn’t been announced yet. The Pirates recently had to suspend football activities after several players tested positive for coronavirus.

An alert sent out by East Carolina says there are “10 positives associated with the football team.” pic.twitter.com/TUj2EnpsMj — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) August 20, 2020

I know some losers out there will use this game being postponed as proof that we can’t have college football during the coronavirus pandemic. Ignore those clowns.

The entire fall schedule has been set up in order to allow for flexibility. Games are going to get postponed throughout the fall.

That’s just going to happen. We’re in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic! We have to remain flexible. That’s why the schedules were molded in the fashion they were.

There’s literally no reason to panic. Everything will be just fine. The game will get rescheduled and college football will continue to move forward.

Trust me, everything is going to be okay. ECU vs. Marshall isn’t going to derail America’s greatest sport.