Wisconsin Pulverizes Michigan. Why Does Jim Harbaugh Still Have A Job?

The Wisconsin Badgers pulverized the Michigan Wolverines Saturday night.

RAPID REACTION: I told everyone Wisconsin would kill Michigan and end Jim Harbaugh’s career. They laughed. Nobody is laughing anymore. pic.twitter.com/3Oyoh1yZ7C — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 15, 2020

I told everyone coming into the game tonight that we would end Harbaugh’s career at Michigan. I told everyone that we’d get the job done behind Graham Mertz and his golden arm. As of this moment, it’s 49-11 as the game winds down. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nobody wanted to listen. Well, who turned out to be correct? I did because I know more about college football than the idiots in Ann Arbor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

Despite taking 22 days off from football because of coronavirus, we absolutely smoke Michigan. This wasn’t a football game.

This was a nationally televised massacre for the nation to enjoy. Did you find yourself smiling? I know I sure did!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

Now, what will Harbaugh do? What will the excuses be this time around? What will the fanboys say to defend Harbaugh this time?

Nobody wants to listen, and here we are. Nobody wants to tip their cap to me, and we just beat the living hell out of Michigan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barstool Wisco (@badgerbarstool)

It’s fine. I’m not holding a grudge or anything. We’re just the football team that took 22 days off before decapitating Michigan and ending Jim Harbaugh’s career.

You love to see it!