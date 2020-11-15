“Big Sky” starts Tuesday on ABC.

The plot of the series starring Ryan Phillippe, according to the network, is as follows:

Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

For those of you who don’t know, I’ve been keeping a special eye on “Big Sky” leading up to the November 17 premiere, and I think we’re in a for a fun time. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

I love a great mystery, and that’s exactly what “Big Sky” looks like it will be. Generally speaking, I rarely watch broadcast TV.

In fact, outside of “SEAL Team” on CBS, I never watch broadcast television. However, I’m going to give “Big Sky” a shot.

The most beautiful places hide the darkest secrets. #BigSky, a new drama from the creator of #BigLittleLies, premieres Nov 17 on ABC! pic.twitter.com/v3u0MBmP14 — Big Sky (@BigSkyABC) October 13, 2020

Given all the people involved, the plot, the fact it takes place where I used to live in Montana and everything else, how could I pass?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Sky (@bigskyabc)

Do I expect “Big Sky” to be as good as “True Detective”? Of course not. That’d be an absurd expectation to have.

However, if it can be fun, interesting, intriguing and keeps me guessing, then it’ll get the job done.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Sky (@bigskyabc)

You can check it out starting Tuesday at 10:00 EST on ABC!