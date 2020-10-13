Watch The Latest Preview For ABC’s Upcoming Show ‘Big Sky’

A new preview for “Big Sky” dropped Tuesday, and it increased my excitement for the show.

The plot of the series, according to ABC, is as follows:

Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

Judging from the latest preview, there are going to be plenty of mysteries to solve as Hoyt and Dewell search for several missing women. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Give it a watch below.

The most beautiful places hide the darkest secrets. #BigSky, a new drama from the creator of #BigLittleLies, premieres Nov 17 on ABC! pic.twitter.com/v3u0MBmP14 — Big Sky (@BigSkyABC) October 13, 2020

As I said when I saw the first preview, I think this show looks very interesting. Ryan Phillippe is in the cast, it’s about kidnappings and it takes place in Montana.

That’s more than enough for me to check it out.

My only real concern is that there are definitely limitations to what you can do on network television, and you’re more or less required to tone it down.

Some of the best parts of “True Detective” on HBO would never be allowed on ABC or any other broadcast network. It’d never happen.

However, that doesn’t mean the show can’t still be impressive.

If “Big Sky” can keep up on the edge of our seats, guessing and isn’t too corny or cheesy, then it’ll have a great shot at success.

You can catch it on ABC starting November 17.