How Will The Detroit Lions Disappoint Me Sunday When They Play Washington?

How will the Detroit Lions disappoint me Sunday when the team plays Washington?

This is the question I found myself asking when I woke up this morning. Coming off a monster win for Wisconsin over Michigan, you might think that I’d be in a great mood. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While I’m pretty energetic (and a little hungover), it’s Sunday in the fall, and that means it’s time for the Detroit Lions to find a way to ruin my day.

Today, we play one of the worst teams in all of football. Washington is absolutely terrible. They’re a joke, and yet, I’m still not confident we’re going to win.

Matt Patricia is one of the worst coaches in football, we always piss away our talent, and I have no reason to believe the Lions will win.

Why would I believe we’re going to win? What have the Lions done this season to convince anyone that we’re any good?

We’re a trash organization led by a terrible coach, who still has a job for reasons that I don’t know.

As I said last week, Patricia should be fired immediately. Don’t even let him clean out his office. Just get rid of him ASAP. The dude is awful, and we’ve all had enough of him.

We’ll see what the Lions do today to break my spirit! I’m sure it’ll be fun!