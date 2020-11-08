Editorial

Detroit Lions Take Matthew Stafford Off Of The Coronavirus List, He Will Play Against The Vikings

Nov 1, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford will play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Stafford had been placed on the NFL’s coronavirus list because he was in close contact with someone who might have been positive. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The team announced late Saturday afternoon that the star gunslinger had been cleared and taken off of the list.

That means he’ll be on the field slinging it Sunday against the Vikings.

I had no expectation of beating Minnesota without Stafford on the field. As we all know, the Lions are pathetic without Stafford out there throwing the ball around.

He’s the entire team. He missed a large chunk of the 2019 season, and we were awful without him on the field.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on

Having said that, he’ll be out there Sunday against Minnesota. That means there’s no excuses for not beating up on Minnesota.

The Vikings aren’t any good, and our best player will be on the field. So, let’s just go out there and get the damn job done.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on

Just win, Detroit. Just win!