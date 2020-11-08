Detroit Lions Take Matthew Stafford Off Of The Coronavirus List, He Will Play Against The Vikings

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford will play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Stafford had been placed on the NFL's coronavirus list because he was in close contact with someone who might have been positive.

Lions’ QB Matthew Stafford is considered a “high-risk, close contact” from a non team member, per source. His last contact was Monday, which means he would be eligible to come off the Resvere/COVID list Sunday and play vs. the Vikings, pending negative tests for him, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2020

The team announced late Saturday afternoon that the star gunslinger had been cleared and taken off of the list.

That means he’ll be on the field slinging it Sunday against the Vikings.

#Lions announce roster moves: ????Activate QB Matthew Stafford from Reserve/COVID-19

????Activate DE Austin Bryant from Reserve/PUP

????Place CB Darryl Roberts on Reserve/Injured

????Elevate OL Marcus Martin from PS to Active/Inactive list pursuant to standard elevation addendum — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 7, 2020

I had no expectation of beating Minnesota without Stafford on the field. As we all know, the Lions are pathetic without Stafford out there throwing the ball around.

He’s the entire team. He missed a large chunk of the 2019 season, and we were awful without him on the field.

Having said that, he’ll be out there Sunday against Minnesota. That means there’s no excuses for not beating up on Minnesota.

The Vikings aren’t any good, and our best player will be on the field. So, let’s just go out there and get the damn job done.

Just win, Detroit. Just win!