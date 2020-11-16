Chuck Todd Says Every GOP Senator Declined Invitations To Go On Meet The Press

NBC’s Chuck Todd said on Sunday on “Meet The Press” that every GOP senator declined invitations to go on the show that morning.

“We invited every single Republican senator to appear on ‘Meet the Press’ this morning. They all declined,” Todd said.

Todd made the comment after saying that the “president refuses to concede, just reiterated again on social media, and Republicans have either backed his false claims of fraud or have remained silent.” (RELATED: Trump Admits Biden ‘Won’ The Election)

The Associated Press and Fox News first projected that former Vice President Biden and Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris won the 2020 election. The Trump campaign filed numerous lawsuits on the election’s outcomes.

“On Friday, NBC news projected President Trump the winner in North Carolina and called Joe Biden the apparent winner in Georgia, meaning the results are close enough that the outcome could depend on the recount that is currently underway,” Todd said.

“That’s when we use the word apparent whenever it can slip in recount territory. As we mentioned earlier, Biden has matched President Trump’s 306 to 232 electoral vote margin of four years ago,” Todd said.

WATCH:

.@chucktodd: “We invited every single Republican senator to appear here on @MeetThePress this morning. They all declined.” — NBC News PR (@NBCNewsPR) November 15, 2020

The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to multiple GOP senators who did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

