Criminal Case Against DeAndre Baker Gets Dropped

NFL free agent DeAndre Baker is no longer facing a criminal case in Florida.

According to Jordan Raanan, the Broward State Attorney's Office announced Monday that the criminal case against the former Giants player has been dropped.

Baker had been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm after allegedly robbing a party back in May, and faced up to life in prison if convicted. He was cut by the Giants prior to the NFL season starting.

All charges against DeAndre Baker are being dropped, per the Broward State Attorney’s Office. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 16, 2020

To add another crazy element to this story, Raanan also reported that a Florida attorney was also arrested for allegedly trying to extort Baker.

Breaking: A South Florida attorney was arrested this morning + charged w/extortion. The attempt was made against DeAndre Baker. Attorney William Dean told Baker’s attorney this clients would do “anything you want, so long as the money is right.” Apparently that was $266K each. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 16, 2020

A wild situation for Baker and everyone involved. When Baker and Quinton Dunbar were arrested over the summer, it was a monster story.

After all, it’s not very often that NFL players are accused of robbing parties, but both are now in the free and clear.

Now, the biggest question is whether or not Baker will find himself back in the NFL. He was a first round pick by the Giants, and there’s no doubt that he’s talented.

Seeing as how this criminal case has been dropped and the situation is behind him, you have to believe an NFL team will give him another shot in the league.

Let’s hope Baker makes the most of the situation and finds a way to keep moving forward in life.