Giants Cut DeAndre Baker After Being Arrested For Allegedly Robbing A Party

DeAndre Baker is no longer a member of the New York Giants.

According to ESPN, Baker was cut Tuesday by the Giants after being their first round draft pick in 2019. The move comes after Baker was charged with multiple felonies after allegedly robbing a party in Miramar, Florida back in May. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Baker has been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm, and faces up to life in prison if convicted, according to the same ESPN report.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dre Baker???????? (@drebaker1) on Oct 15, 2019 at 2:28pm PDT

Obviously, Baker is to be presumed innocent until proven guilty. That’s the system we have in America, and we should all be thankful for it.

Having said that, I’d be shocked if we see Baker back in the NFL anytime soon. Hell, it sounds like there’s a high chance he never plays again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dre Baker???????? (@drebaker1) on Dec 25, 2019 at 11:08am PST

Even if he’s innocent, what team is going to want this kind of distraction hanging over the organization? The answer is likely none.

These also aren’t minor charges. It’s not like he got popped with a little coke or weed. It’s not like he got a DUI.

He’s facing life in a Florida prison if he’s convicted. Baker is facing serious legal issues.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dre Baker???????? (@drebaker1) on Dec 10, 2019 at 3:42pm PST

We’ll see if he plays again, but I wouldn’t say the odds are very high.