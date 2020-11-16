‘This Show Isn’t Going Anywhere, It’s Getting Bigger’: Tucker Puts Down Speculation Of His Exodus From Fox News

Daily Caller cofounder Tucker Carlson took a moment during Monday’s show to put to bed rumors that he might be leaving Fox News.

Carlson said that even as phone calls had come in asking whether he planned to leave the network, he and his team had been hard at work on expanding his show.

WATCH:

“Before we get to the next segment, a quick note about the show,” Carlson began. “Over the weekend we got a lot of calls asking if we’re leaving Fox News. Ironically, at that very moment, we were working on a project to expand the amount of reporting and analysis we do in this hour, across other parts of the company.” (RELATED: ‘Broadcasting Terror’: Kirstie Alley Doubles Down, Slams CNN For Scaring Viewers)

“This show isn’t going anywhere. It’s getting bigger,” Carlson added expressing his gratitude that the higher ups at Fox News were asking for more of the kind of work he had been doing. “We’ll have specifics soon, but as always, thank you for your trust in us. We’ll do our best to be worthy of it.”

Carlson has consistently put up excellent ratings numbers, becoming the most-watched program in cable news history when he averaged 5.36 million viewers in October.