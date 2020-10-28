‘Baffled And Deeply Bothered By This’: Tucker Carlson Says ‘Damning’ Hunter Biden Documents ‘Vanished’

Fox News host and Daily Caller cofounder Tucker Carlson said Wednesday that confidential documents related to Hunter Biden “vanished” en route to him.

Carlson said that he had asked a producer to ship the documents — which were reportedly related to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his family — to him in Los Angeles, where he was preparing to interview Biden associate Tony Bobulinski.

During that interview, which aired Tuesday, Bobulinski claimed that the former vice president had direct knowledge of his son Hunter’s involvement in international business deals, but as of yet, no evidence has directly tied him to those business deals. The Wall Street Journal reported last Friday that, based on the available corporate records, there was “no role for Joe Biden” in Hunter’s business.

Carlson hinted that the documents his source provided might shed more light on the situation, but as he said during Wednesday’s show, they never arrived in Los Angeles. (RELATED: ‘Absolutely Disgusting’: Tony Bobulinski Says He Couldn’t Allow His Family To Be Tied To Russian Disinformation)

WATCH:

Carlson explained that a source had come forward Monday with some confidential documents that appeared to be both “authentic” and “damning.” But when the documents arrived in New York, Carlson and his executive producer were in Los Angeles for the interview with Bobulinski.

“So we texted a producer in New York and asked him to send those documents to us in LA, and he did that. So Monday afternoon of this week, he shipped the documents overnight to California with a large national carrier, a brand-name company that we’ve used, you’ve used countless times with never a single problem,” Carlson said. “But the Biden documents never arrived in Los Angeles.”

By the next morning, Carlson said the shipping company — which he did not name — said that the package had been opened and the contents had disappeared.

“Now, to its credit, the company took this very seriously and immediately began a search. They traced the envelope from the moment our producers dropped it off in Manhattan on Monday all the way to 3:44 a.m. yesterday morning — that’s when an employee at sorting facility in another state noticed that our package was open and empty. Apparently it had been opened,” Carlson continued.

Carlson went on to note that the company had done a fairly thorough investigation, interviewing the employees who had come into contact with the package and searching everything from the plane and trucks that carried it to the sorting facility and the New York office where the package had initially been dropped off by his producer.

“They went far and beyond, but they found nothing. Those documents have vanished. As of tonight, the company has no idea — and no working theory even — about what happened to this trove of materials, documents that are directly relevant to the presidential campaign just six days from now,” Carlson said. “We spoke to executives at that company a few hours ago. They seemed baffled and deeply bothered by this. And so are we.”

Carlson did not offer any information about what might have been revealed in the missing documents and did not indicate whether his producers had made copies of the documents prior to sending them.