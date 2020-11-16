The NCAA Is ‘In Preliminary Talks’ About Playing Every March Madness Game In Indiana

Every single March Madness game might happen in Indiana.

The NCAA announced Monday that the organization is “in preliminary talks” with Indiana about playing every March Madness game “around the metropolitan area” of Indianapolis. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The first full day of March Madness games is currently scheduled to happen March 18.

NCAA relocating 2021 Division I Men’s Basketball Championship Sites: https://t.co/vIXw2BBDID pic.twitter.com/Ki8EGMZmWz — NCAA (@NCAA) November 16, 2020

Let me be crystal clear here for everyone. I support whatever decision works best for making sure the games happen.

March Madness was stolen from us in 2020 because of coronavirus, and we absolutely can’t allow that to happen again.

If that means all the games are played in Indy, then I 100% support the decision. I’m all in. You best believe that. Wisconsin winning the national title in Indiana works with me!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Secondly, Indiana has arguably the richest basketball heritage in the entire country. It’s a state full of history and passionate fans.

If you’re going to have to host games in one state, then Indiana is an outstanding choice.

Again, I support whatever works, and if playing the 68-team tournament in Indiana is the best option, then let’s do it!