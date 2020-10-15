Las Vegas will host March Madness games in 2023.

The NCAA released future sites through 2026 for the tournament, and Vegas made the list in 2023. According to CBS Sports, it’ll be the first time since 1991 that the state of Nevada will have March Madness games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is a genius move from the NCAA and great news for Las Vegas. Las Vegas is a town built for sports fans, tourists and degenerate gamblers.

You know who loves March Madness? Fans of sports and degenerate gamblers. Now, those people have a motive for hopping on a jet to Las Vegas.

I would travel to Las Vegas for March Madness is a heartbeat. I wouldn’t even hesitate to do it. I go to Vegas to party and gamble for college football.

You’re out of your damn mind if you think I wouldn’t go if the Badgers ended up playing there. I would do it without thinking twice.

Vegas is starting to become a serious sports city with the Knights and Raiders already there. Now, add in the fact that March Madness will be there in a few years, and you have a major recipe for success.

I might have to book my tickets right now for the Badgers!