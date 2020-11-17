Marshall Vs. Charlotte Postponed Because Of Coronavirus

Marshall vs. Charlotte won’t be played this upcoming Saturday.

The game between the Thundering Herd and Charlotte has been postponed “as a result of Covid-19 testing within the 49ers’ program.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s not known right now when the game will be played or if it’ll be played at all.

**GAME UPDATE** Saturday’s game at Marshall has been postponed due to caution related to COVID-19. The Niners next play Nov. 28, at home against Western Kentucky. RELEASE: https://t.co/l2ffn4m5oH pic.twitter.com/2nZYziiDE2 — ???????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????? (@CharlotteFTBL) November 17, 2020

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. Another hour passes in the world of college football, and another game has been postponed because of coronavirus.

This might not be the same as multiple SEC football games getting knocked out in a single weekend, but it’s still substantial.

Marshall is a ranked team, and they’re gunning for a major bowl, which would be huge for the Thundering Herd.

However, with every single game they don’t play, it will only get harder to put together a super impressive resume.

Now, Marshall and Charlotte will have to try their hardest to find a common date to make this game up.

Will it happen? That’ll be up to Conference USA to decide, but it’s clear college football’s issues with coronavirus aren’t going away anytime soon.