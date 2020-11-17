Matthew McConaughey Responds To Kate Hudson Saying She Never Had A Good On-Screen Kiss With Him

Actor Matthew McConaughey agreed that his on-screen kisses with actress Kate Hudson were always less than ideal.

McConaughey claimed there were “elements” that made kissing Hudson during films harder, according to an interview published Monday by Yahoo! Entertainment.

“It’s like, ‘OK, here’s the scene: You’ve just jumped from the helicopter. You’re in the middle of the ocean. You go under the water, so on action, go into the water and then come up out of the water like you’re gasping for air,” McConaughey recalled. “You’re glad to be alive! Then you look at each other and you swim to each other and [go] into an embrace.” (RELATED: Kate Hudson And Gwyneth Paltrow Reveal The Superstars Who Have The Worst On-Screen Kiss)

“Well, there’s a lot of salt water and snot and all kinds of stuff that are in between those, and so you’re doing that and you’re like, OK, I think that worked, but did that look any good?” McConaughey continued. “[They’re] like, no, we better do another take. So there were always, like, elements that made it harder… We never got to have our nice romantic kiss, yeah.”

Well, both McConaughey and Hudson are great actors because they have some of the best chemistry I have ever seen on-screen. I would have never known that Hudson was grossed out kissing McConaughey in “Fool’s Gold” because of snot. That was a great movie.

Their acting is phenomenal.

Maybe one day they can do one last romantic comedy together and get to have that “nice romantic kiss.”