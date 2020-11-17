Spike Lee Set To Direct Musical About Viagra

Hollywood director Spike Lee’s latest venture is a musical about the invention of Viagra.

Lee partnered up with Studio Entertainment One to create a musical based on the article “All Rise: The Untold Story of The Guys Who Launched Viagra,” according to an article published Tuesday by Deadline.

Spike Lee Sets EOne Film Musical On Pfizer’s Pre-COVID Miracle Drug: Viagra https://t.co/MpIL7nyOAw — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) November 17, 2020



Lee thanked his mom in the weirdest statement I’ve ever read to Deadline. (RELATED: Spike Lee Mocks Trump, Says If He Gets Reelected The ‘World Is In Peril’)

“First And Foremost, I Thank Ms. Jacquelyn Shelton Lee,” Lee said in his statement. “I Thank My Late Mother For As She Would Say Taking ‘My Narrow,Rusty Behind’ Dragging, Kickin’ And Screamin’ To The Movies When I Wuz A Nappy Headed Kid Growing Up In Da Streets Of Da People’s Republic Of Brooklyn. I Did Not Want To See Corny People Singin’ And Dancin’.”

“My Father, Bill Lee, Jazz/Folk Bassist,Composer HATED HollyWeird Movies, Henceforth And What Not, Me Being The Eldest Of 5 Children I Became Mommy’s Movie Date,” he continued. “She Was A Cinefile. Thank You Lawdy She Didn’t Listen To My Ongoing Complaints About Musicals. So Finally Going Into My 4th Decade As A Filmmaker I Will Be Directing A DANCIN’,ALL SINGIN’ MUSICAL Spike Lee Joint And I Can’t Wait. My Moms Has Been Waiting TOO!!! And Dats Da Rodgers And Hammerstein Truth, Ruth.”

I might have to watch this musical. I personally love musicals, but one about Viagra just seems so much more interesting than anything I’ve ever come across. Lee produced films such as “Jungle Fever,” “Malcolm X,” “25th Hour” and “Do The Right Thing.”

His musical about Viagra, as weird as it may sound, probably will be one his best.