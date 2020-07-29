Chad Johnson Says He ‘Took Viagra Before Every Game’

NFL legend Chad Johnson is apparently a huge fan of Viagra.

The former Cincinnati Bengals superstar recently tweeted that he "took viagra before every game" while playing in the NFL.

I took viagra before every game & people thought they’d stop me, if my stat line was bad i wasn’t covered, the pass was just incomplete ???? — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 28, 2020

Believe it or not, taking Viagra before sporting events isn’t unheard of, especially at the highest levels of competition.

Before all of you get super weird, taking Viagra before a sporting event has nothing to do with sexual arousal and erections.

I had to explain in the most awkward way imaginable once to a woman that athletes taking Viagra weren’t doing it because they were trying to become sexually aroused.

The belief is taking Viagra helps loosen up your blood, and thus, makes you a better athlete. Is that true? I haven’t the faintest idea, but some athletes certainly seem to think it is.

You can add Johnson to that list of players.

Would I advise taking Viagra before taking the field? I’m not a doctor. So, I’ll sit this one out, but I’ll say that I’ve heard this from several athletes.

It’s a lot more common than people might realize.

