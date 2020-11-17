Texas Longhorns Coach Tom Herman Says He’s Not Concerned About His Job Security

Texas Longhorns coach Tom Herman is apparently not very worried about his future.

According to Anwar Richardson, Herman told the media Monday that he's not concerned about his job security as the Longhorns sit at 5-2.

Texas has games remaining against Kansas, Iowa State and Kansas State.

Tom Herman said he’s not concerned about his job security. He said he’s concerned about his players, the programs and beating Kansas — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) November 16, 2020

To be fair to Herman, if the Longhorns go 8-2, then he absolutely isn’t getting fired. Hell, he might even be safe if he goes 7-3.

The man entered the season sitting on a scorching hot seat, and that seat only got hotter after losing to Oklahoma and TCU early in the season.

While things looked bleak early in the year, it looks like Herman and the Longhorns are going to end up having an okay season.

Seeing as how we’re in the middle of a pandemic and money is tight, it’s hard to see Texas firing Herman right now.

However, if Texas disappoints in 2021, then he’s gone. That much I can guarantee you. He might get a pass because of the coronavirus pandemic for one season. He certainly won’t get that twice.

However, I’d be shocked if Herman was fired if Texas wins a couple more games. It’d be shocking.