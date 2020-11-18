Kevin Porter Jr.’s Car Crash Photos Show Incredible Damage To His Vehicle

Cleveland Cavaliers player Kevin Porter Jr. should consider himself very lucky that he’s healthy after a recent car crash.

The young Cleveland Cavaliers player was involved in a car crash early Sunday morning in Ohio, and he was charged with improper handling of a firearm, failure to control and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, according to a release from the Ohio Highway Patrol. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Details on crash and arrest of #Cavs G Kevin Porter Jr. from Ohio Highway Patrol pic.twitter.com/dkgtrrqjtd — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) November 15, 2020

Now, the extent of the damage has been revealed, and it’s really bad. You can see a photo of his vehicle in the tweet below and more here.

NBA’s Kevin Porter Jr. Arrest, Cops Release Scary Crash Photos https://t.co/IjNeNPUbzD — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) November 18, 2020

Yeah, I think it’s safe to say that Porter should be counting his lucky stars that he walked away and was medically cleared.

His car looks like an absolute disaster. Things could have been substantially worse, but he seems to be just fine.

A Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office report reveals Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested Sunday on weapons charges, per https://t.co/reniA5DNYP pic.twitter.com/fLNnUH0BAK — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 15, 2020

Now, he has to focus on beating the criminal case against him. While that’s not going to be fun, at least Porter has his health.

All things considered, he should be very happy about that fact, judging from the crash photos.

We’ll see what happens but Porter needs to thank whoever is looking out for him from above.