Kevin Porter Jr.’s Car Crash Photos Show Incredible Damage To His Vehicle

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 23: Kevin Porter Jr. #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives down court during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on December 23, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Hawks 121-118. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Cleveland Cavaliers player Kevin Porter Jr. should consider himself very lucky that he’s healthy after a recent car crash.

The young Cleveland Cavaliers player was involved in a car crash early Sunday morning in Ohio, and he was charged with improper handling of a firearm, failure to control and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, according to a release from the Ohio Highway Patrol. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, the extent of the damage has been revealed, and it’s really bad. You can see a photo of his vehicle in the tweet below and more here.

Yeah, I think it’s safe to say that Porter should be counting his lucky stars that he walked away and was medically cleared.

His car looks like an absolute disaster. Things could have been substantially worse, but he seems to be just fine.

Now, he has to focus on beating the criminal case against him. While that’s not going to be fun, at least Porter has his health.

All things considered, he should be very happy about that fact, judging from the crash photos.

We’ll see what happens but Porter needs to thank whoever is looking out for him from above.