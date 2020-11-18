‘Fake’ Kardashian Family Home From Reality TV Series On The Market For $7.99 Million

The “fake” Kardashian family home that was used by Kris Jenner during “Keeping Up With The Kardashian” filming has been listed for $7.99 million.

The listing was first reported Wednesday by the New York Post. The home features seven bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms and is 7,843 square feet, according to the online listing. It was last sold in 2018 for $5.25 million, the listing claimed.

The exterior of the home was used to replicate the real Kardashian home on the reality TV series, according to a report published by The Real Deal. (RELATED: Kris Jenner Ends Up Selling Hidden Hills Mansion For $15M All-Cash Deal)

Although the home was used for the show, Jenner herself never actually lived there nor did any of the Kardashian clan. The home was also used for “Chelsea Lately,” “True Blood,” “American Horror Story,” “Chuck” and a Victoria’s Secret commercial, according to the outlet.

Why does it not surprise me that the Kardashians used a fake home for the exterior of the house? I guess they didn’t want people to know what the outside of the house actually looks like, but I’m sure we do by now.

The show is over now at this point. I wonder if that has anything to do with the owner trying to sell it.