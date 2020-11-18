NY Attorney General Warns About Surge In ‘Revenge Porn’ Due To Pandemic

New York Attorney General Letitia James warned Wednesday of a rise in “revenge porn” during the pandemic, as more people are flocking to online means to stay romantically connected, increasing the risk of sensitive activity being recorded without consent.

An increased number of individuals are engaging in intimate conservations through virtual methods like webcams and video chat apps or meeting new dating partners online, James said in a news release from her office.

“Revenge porn is a vicious form of humiliation and control that disproportionately affects women, and we will continue to fight this cruel form of degradation in New York state,” said James. “As New Yorkers continue to social distance during the coronavirus pandemic, we urge all who are sharing intimate and private pictures to follow these tips to protect themselves.”

Some video chat apps have reported an increase of over 70% in usage across platforms, while dating sites have seen a considerable increase in the number of messages sent among users, James noted. (RELATED: Democratic Nominee Aaron Coleman Drops Out Of Kansas State House Race After Revenge Porn Allegations)

“We also warn anyone thinking of sharing revenge porn and exploiting their partners to think twice, as we will work with local law enforcement to prosecute all individuals engaging in the illegal act to the fullest extent of the law,” she added.

James gave tips for how the public can protect themselves from having their personal content leaked to the public including eliminating identifying details in an intimate image or chat, such as your face, a tattoo, or anything with a name on it. She said to make use of safety features on dating apps like the “unsend” option for pictures and messages” and notifications turned on if the recipient has taken a screenshot of an image of you in your chat history.

New Yorkers who believe they have been the victim of revenge porn are encouraged to call 911 or contact a local police station or precinct, the news release advised.