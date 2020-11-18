OnlyFans Model Claims She Will Quintuple Her Earnings After Fort Bragg Twitter Account Engaged With Her Lewd Posts

An OnlyFans sex worker says her earnings will quintuple thanks to explicit comments on her tweets from the Fort Bragg Twitter account.

The sex worker, who goes by the stage name Quinn Finite, received a string of comments on a post of hers from the Fort Bragg account suggesting that they should engage in sexual acts, according to a report from Business Insider.

Finite told Business Insider that she is expected to go from making $7,000 a month — a figure which she claimed was enough to live off of — to $35,000 a month following Fort Bragg’s viral comments. She also said that she gained 500 new subscribers overnight from the incident, the Business Insider reported.

“You can’t even pay for this kind of promotion,” Quinn told the outlet. “This is the jackpot.”

The North Carolina military installation, which is the largest in the U.S. and home of the Airborne and Special Operation Command, came under fire after the comments started to receive attention on social media.

The XVIII Airborne Corps initially claimed on their Twitter that the Fort Bragg Twitter was hacked, but later revealed they had determined the tweets came from account administrator. The tweets were removed an hour after they were posted and the Fort Bragg account has since been deleted, according to the report from Business Insider. (REPORT: REPORT: Bella Thorne Crashes OnlyFans After Joining For Upcoming Film)

This morning, at the initiation of an investigation into yesterday’s incident regarding inappropriate tweets on the Fort Bragg Twitter account, an administrator for the account identified himself as the source of the tweets. Appropriate action is underway. — XVIII Airborne Corps (@18airbornecorps) October 22, 2020

OnlyFans is a subscription-based social media that allows creators to earn money off of those who subscribe to their content. The platform was found in 2016 by British tech entrepreneur and investor Timothy Stokely has around 30 million registered users and more than 450,000 content creators, according to Influencer Marketing Hub.