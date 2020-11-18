Sen. Lee Demands Apology From Sen. Feinstein For Saying Trump Tweets Provoked Post-Election Violence

Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee said Wednesday that Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein needs to “recant … and apologize” for her statements linking President Donald Trump’s tweets to post-election violence.

Feinstein suggested Tuesday during a session of the Senate Judiciary Committee that Trump’s words on social media provoked post-election violence.

“I don’t know what my colleague, Sen. Feinstein, is talking about,” Lee said on “Fox & Friends.” “But I thought that was an inappropriate comment. Not one act of violence has been linked to President Trump in connection with events surrounding this election. And I think she needs to recant her statement and apologize.” (RELATED: ‘Blueberry Pancakes To Celebrate Blue States’: Trolls Hijack Million MAGA March With Pancakes)

Lee described the “Million MAGA March” in Washington D.C. on Saturday that began at Freedom Plaza and ended up at the Supreme Court as “overflowing with peaceful Trump protesters.”

“Not one act of violence was attributed to them,” Lee said, adding that anti-Trump forces did commit acts of provocation and violence, including “people shooting industrial strength fireworks into places where they were eating.”

Lee said people were “approaching and beating up and saying vile things and putting people in physical danger, including elderly people, including women and children.”

Attacks against Trump supporters were well documented by Daily Caller reporters. Counter-protesters also burned MAGA hats and flags.

“All of this was done by Trump haters, by antifa people who couldn’t handle the fact that there were people peacefully showing their support for President Trump,” Lee told Fox News. (RELATED: Here’s What You Need To See From The ‘Million MAGA March’)

Trump gave his more ardent fans a drive-by visit Saturday. The march was intended to rally support for the president as he continues to dispute the results of the presidential election.