Trevor Lawrence Says He Feels ‘Good’ After Beating Coronavirus

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence feels good after his battle with coronavirus.

Lawrence had to miss two games for the Tigers after contracting coronavirus, and Clemson lost to Notre Dame a couple weeks ago without him on the field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, he’s ready to get back to throwing the ball around, and he seems to be in high spirits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Lawrence (@tlawrence16)

According to ESPN, Lawrence told the media Tuesday, “I feel just as good as I did when I left a few weeks ago Back to normal.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Lawrence (@tlawrence16)

I know Clemson fans aren’t super happy after the overtime loss to the Fighting Irish, but nobody is going to hold that against the Tigers.

Notre Dame is a hell of a ball team, and arguably the best player in America wasn’t out there for the Tigers. It’s hard to knock them too much.

Now, Lawrence has defeated coronavirus, is healthy, back under center and the Tigers will be ready to roll with him.

They only have games against Florida State, Pitt and Virginia Tech remaining. Even without Lawrence, they’d be huge favorites in all three.

With him on the field, they won’t be close.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb)

Clemson fans should rest easy because Dabo Swinney and the boys are about to go on a run.