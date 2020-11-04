Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Will Attend The Notre Dame Game, Won’t Play Against The Fighting Irish

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence won’t be playing against Notre Dame, but he will be at the game.

Lawrence is currently out because of coronavirus, and that means D.J. Uiagalelei will get his second start for the Tigers. For reasons that don’t seem clear, Lawrence is still traveling with the team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Breaking: Trevor Lawrence will not be able to play next week against No. 4 Notre Dame, coach Dabo Swinney said. Lawrence tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, and must isolate for a minimum of 10 days per ACC protocols. pic.twitter.com/ksfTTgpdEx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 31, 2020

According to Sports Illustrated, head coach Dabo Swinney announced Tuesday that Lawrence will be in attendance, despite the fact that he won’t be playing.

“He’s an incredibly knowledgeable guy and he’s been there so he’ll be able to bring a great presence to D.J. He’s got a great mind and great eyes, so he’s going to be coach Lawrence,” Swinney explained to the media.

This doesn’t make much sense to me at all. How the hell is Lawrence healthy enough to travel with the team, but he’s not healthy enough to play.

If he can travel with the team, then they’re clearly not worried about him spreading coronavirus. So, why isn’t he going to suit up?

In case Clemson already forgot, they struggled in a big way against Boston College without Lawrence on the field.

Yes, Uiagalelei eventually got the job done, but it damn sure wasn’t easy.

We’ll see what happens this Saturday at 7:30 EST. You can watch the game on NBC.