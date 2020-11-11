Dabo Swinney Says D.J. Uiagalelei Has Been Playing With A Shoulder Injury

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was banged up during the game against Notre Dame.

Uiagalelei has had to start the past two games for the Tigers because Trevor Lawrence was out with coronavirus. During the 47-40 loss to the Fighting Irish, the freshman passer threw for 439 yards, and he did it with a hurt shoulder. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“The reality is he’s not healthy. We had to protect him the whole night… He hurt his shoulder a couple weeks (ago against Miami). That’s what people don’t know, it’s amazing what he’s been able to do. We’ve had to limit him,” Swinney told the media Monday, according to 247Sports.

Honestly, throwing for more than 400 yards on the road against a top-five team is insanely impressive for anyone.

It’s even more impressive when we’re talking about a true freshman making his second career start.

Now, add in the fact that Uiagalelei torched Notre Dame’s defense with a bad shoulder, and it’s starting to look like one of the most impressive performances in recent memory.

Clemson might not have won the game, but it’s crystal clear that Uiagalelei is a legit quarterback prospect.

Trevor Lawrence is now back with the Tigers, and he’ll be the man under center the rest of the way. However, there’s no doubt the future is incredibly bright for Clemson and Uiagalelei.