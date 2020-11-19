Conor McGregor Officially Signs His Deal To Fight Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor has officially agreed to return to the UFC to fight Dustin Poirier.

According to TheMacLife, McGregor has inked a deal to fight Porier January 23. It'll be McGregor's first fight since he rocked Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in January 2020.

McGregor previously defeated Poirier in 2014.

Confirmed: Conor McGregor signs bout agreement for Dustin Poirier rematch | https://t.co/SuYGD1A6eg pic.twitter.com/axPv5NOE4o — TheMacLife (@Maclifeofficial) November 19, 2020

The massive UFC news has also been confirmed by multiple other outlets and reporters.

Breaking: Both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have signed their bout agreements to fight at UFC 257 on Jan. 23. News of McGregor’s signing was first reported by The Mac Life and confirmed by @arielhelwani. pic.twitter.com/HZPXcsdsXG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 19, 2020

Conor McGregor has signed his bout agreement to fight Dustin Poirier on Jan. 23, per McGregor. Poirier signed last week. The rematch is officially on. First reported by @Maclifeofficial. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 19, 2020

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2 set for UFC 257 https://t.co/J92sjCLYIx pic.twitter.com/noNV0OSNk2 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) November 19, 2020

Conor McGregor Officially Signs Contract to Fight Dustin Poirier in Januaryhttps://t.co/M5gwBbvCIs — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) November 19, 2020

Remember when Conor McGregor “retired” and not a single person who enjoys UFC took it seriously? Well, as usual, McGregor was never serious about retirement.

I think it’s safe to say we all saw this coming from a mile away, despite how much Dana White tried to convince us differently.

Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.

Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!

Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!

Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!

Whatever you desire it’s yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020

The UFC is simply better when McGregor is involved and at the top of his game. When McGregor is rolling, he’s arguably the most entertaining man in all of sports.

Now, he’ll get back in the octagon in a couple months to notch another victory on his belt. To say I’m looking forward to it would be an understatement.

While I have nothing against Poirier, I’m hoping like hell that McGregor leaves him in his dust.