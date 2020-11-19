Editorial

Conor McGregor Officially Signs His Deal To Fight Dustin Poirier

LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: Conor McGregor walks to the ring prior to his super welterweight boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Conor McGregor has officially agreed to return to the UFC to fight Dustin Poirier.

According to TheMacLife, McGregor has inked a deal to fight Porier January 23. It’ll be McGregor’s first fight since he rocked Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in January 2020. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

McGregor previously defeated Poirier in 2014.

The massive UFC news has also been confirmed by multiple other outlets and reporters.

Remember when Conor McGregor “retired” and not a single person who enjoys UFC took it seriously? Well, as usual, McGregor was never serious about retirement.

I think it’s safe to say we all saw this coming from a mile away, despite how much Dana White tried to convince us differently.

The UFC is simply better when McGregor is involved and at the top of his game. When McGregor is rolling, he’s arguably the most entertaining man in all of sports.

Now, he’ll get back in the octagon in a couple months to notch another victory on his belt. To say I’m looking forward to it would be an understatement.

While I have nothing against Poirier, I’m hoping like hell that McGregor leaves him in his dust.