Think Things Couldn’t Get Any More Bizarre? We Now Have Rudy Giuliani Going Full ‘My Cousin Vinny’ At A Press Conference

President Donald Trump campaign lawyer Rudy Giuliani acted out a scene from “My Cousin Vinny” to demonstrate one of his arguments about alleged voter fraud during the presidential election.

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor who is leading President Donald Trump’s post-election litigation effort, compared a “My Cousin Vinny” scene, in which a supposed witness was proven to have bad vision, to Republican poll watchers during a press conference Thursday. Trump has yet to concede the election nearly two weeks since several media organizations declared former Vice President Joe Biden the winner.

“These people were further away than my cousin Vinny was from the witness,” Giuliani said. “They couldn’t see a thing.” (RELATED: Mick Mulvaney Concerned About Rudy Giuliani’s Role In Election Lawsuits: ‘This Is Not A Television Program’)

WATCH:

Giuliani added that the comedy movie is one of his “favorite law movies.”

Since Nov. 3, Trump and his legal team have alleged that Republican poll watchers were prohibited from being near vote counters in Democratic counties.

The president put Giuliani in charge of the outstanding campaign lawsuits on Friday. The campaign has filed numerous lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Michigan, Georgia and Wisconsin, but has largely been unsuccessful, according to The Financial Times.

The Trump campaign dropped a Michigan lawsuit on Thursday.

“You are watching the last gasp of this legal effort by the president,” Wendy Weiser, director of the Democracy Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, told ABC News. “This has been a flailing legal effort that hasn’t raised any real issues from the get-go. We all knew how this movie would end. If I was writing the screenplay I would end it here.”

