Wisconsin Releases The 2020-2021 Basketball Schedule For The Badgers

Wisconsin’s 2020-2021 basketball schedule is stacked with great opponents.

The Badgers dropped our schedule late Wednesday afternoon, and it’s absolutely loaded with great games. Wisconsin will play only six non-conference games followed by 20 matchups against B1G squads. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

To say it’s going to be the toughest regular season schedule in recent memory would be a major understatement.

This is the kind of schedule that builds legends that live forever. If the Badgers go undefeated playing multiple games against top-ranked teams, then we’re absolutely going to the top team in America.

Most people might run from the challenge of 20 very tough B1G games. I embrace the challenge. Inject it into my veins.

If you want to be the best in America, then you have to be willing to play against great programs like Michigan State, Indiana, Michigan, Purdue, Iowa, Illinois and anyone else who steps up to challenge you.

That’s exactly what we’ll do starting November 25. Also, that Christmas Day game against Michigan State is going to be electric!

I can’t wait to see what we get. Go, Badgers, go! We’re in for some huge things this season.