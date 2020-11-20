Justice Department Accuses ‘Tiger King’ Star Jeffrey Lowe And Wife Lauren Of Animal Abuse

Jeffery Lowe and his wife Lauren have been accused of animal abuse in a civil complaint filed by the Justice Department Thursday, 12 WBOY reports.

The couple was part of the controversial and popular Netflix series “Tiger King.”

The complaint alleges that Lowe and his wife violated both the Endangered Species Act and Animal Welfare Act for their reported “inhumane treatment” of exotic animals.

“Their filing doesn’t have a single factual accusation in the entire document,” Lowe said regarding the complaint.

Inspectors in June and July reportedly found partially burned and decomposing big cat carcasses and rotting meat inside a broken refrigerator truck at the facility, according to 12 WBOY.

With the latest complaint, inspectors are hoping to get access to animals from Joe Exotic’s former zoo.

The Lowes allegedly lost their license after the June and July inspection. As a result, the couple moved the animals to Thackerville, Oklahoma to create an unlicensed zoo called “Tiger King Park,” reports 12 WBOY. (RELATED: ‘Tiger King’ Star Doc Antle Indicted On Animal Cruelty, Wildlife Trafficking Charges)

“Exhibitors cannot evade the law simply by shutting out the USDA and moving their animals elsewhere,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General of the Environment and Natural Resources Division Jonathan D. Brightbill.