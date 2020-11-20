PBR To Host First-Ever Bull Riding Event On An Aircraft Carrier To Benefit Veterans

The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) will host its first-ever bull riding event on an aircraft carrier this weekend in Texas to benefit veterans.

The competition will take place Saturday on the USS Lexington in Corpus Christi where five teams of three cowboys will ride to support military members and their families at the “PBR Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause” event, according to a press release obtained Friday by The Daily Caller. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

More than 300 tons of dirt and steel will be brought in to construct an arena on the 872-foot long launch deck of the aircraft carrier known also as “The Blue Ghost.” (RELATED: Watch This Herd Of Cows Help Police Take Down A Car Thief Suspect [VIDEO])

The competing bulls will be transported via an aircraft elevator that still works that used to transport airplanes up to the flight deck. (RELATED: Watch: Great White Shark Surprises Australia Cops [VIDEO])

Money will be donated for each second the cowboys stay on the bucking bull, with up to $200,000 to go to 8 veteran-related charities, including Operation Homefront. Wrangler, who will be sponsoring a team, has also pledged $25,000 to the organization.

“As we get ready to close out a very challenging year, PBR wants to present an early holiday gift of an unforgettable bull riding event atop the grand and historic USS Lexington to the fans who support us through thick and thin and to military families who sacrifice so much for everyone,” PBR Commissioner Sean Gleason shared about the event.

Bulls on an aircraft carrier? Why not! Mark Your Calendar! PBR Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause will take place on the USS Lexington. Everything you need to know: https://t.co/jmbYaJlVD6 pic.twitter.com/urU5qLqr8z — PBR (@PBR) September 23, 2020

The release noted that after the event, the dirt will be dumped into Corpus Christi Bay to deal with erosion from the recent hurricanes.

The inaugural event takes place this Saturday, November 21 and will air on CBS Sunday, November 22 at 3 p.m. ET or 5 p.m. ET, check your local listings.