REVIEW: ‘Dreamland’ Is An Okay Film, But Could Have Been Much Better

“Dreamland” didn’t meet my lofty expectations, but it was still an okay movie.

As many of the readers know, I’d been juiced about the movie with Margot Robbie ever since I saw the first trailer. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Prior to hopping on a plane to head to Texas for a wedding, I decided to rent “Dreamland” to find out if my hype was justified.

To put it as bluntly as possible, my hype was 100% not justified. In fact, I was disappointed with “Dreamland.”

The plot is pretty simple, and it’s a story we’ve seen told in different ways before. Robbie plays an outlaw bank robber, she seduces a young man into helping her make a run to Mexico and all hell breaks loose.

It’s pretty much Bonny and Clyde.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Finn Cole (@finn_cole)

Here’s what I liked about the movie. Robbie was excellent and Cole Finn was also great as the young man she teams up with to make her escape.

Their on-screen chemistry was outstanding, and really shined as the best part of the movie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Finn Cole (@finn_cole)

Here’s what I hated: just about everything else. The movie was shot in a strange way, it was cut up in a strange way, it was choppy and the rest of the cast paled in comparison to Finn and Robbie.

It was like watching high school football players on the field with NFL stars. It was obvious they weren’t on the same level.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Finn Cole (@finn_cole)

Overall, I’d give “Dreamland” about a 6/10, and that’s a very generous six. It was worth the price of renting, but it’s not a movie I’d see again.