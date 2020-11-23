Phillies Star Bryce Harper, Wife Welcome Newborn Baby Girl

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper and his wife Kayla Harper announced the arrival of their baby girl Sunday.
Bryce and Kayla both shared photos of the baby girl on Instagram.
“Brooklyn Elizabeth Harper,” Kayla captioned the photo.
The couple first announced they were pregnant with their second child in June. (RELATED: Bryce Harper And Wife Kayla Expecting Second Child Together)
“Evening things out this year with Baby Girl Harper,” Kayla captioned the photo on Instagram.
Kayla was supposed to be due in early December.
Bryce and Kayla welcomed their first child in August of 2019.
“Krew Aron Harper,” Bryce captioned a photo of their son’s arrival at the time.
“Excited to see him grow up and see what he does,” Bryce said at the time of Krew’s birth, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. “Those moments go through your head when you’re holding him.”
“I have a great relationship with my dad and hopefully I can have the same one with my son,” he added. “My dad always says where he turned left, hopefully I turn right. Just learning from him and seeing what he did with my brothers and sisters, he was a great father to me and hopefully I can be that for my kid.”