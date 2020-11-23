Phillies Star Bryce Harper, Wife Welcome Newborn Baby Girl

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper and his wife Kayla Harper announced the arrival of their baby girl Sunday.

Bryce and Kayla both shared photos of the baby girl on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayla Harper (@kayy.harper)

“Brooklyn Elizabeth Harper,” Kayla captioned the photo.

The couple first announced they were pregnant with their second child in June. (RELATED: Bryce Harper And Wife Kayla Expecting Second Child Together)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayla Harper (@kayy.harper)

“Evening things out this year with Baby Girl Harper,” Kayla captioned the photo on Instagram.

Kayla was supposed to be due in early December.

Bryce and Kayla welcomed their first child in August of 2019.

“Krew Aron Harper,” Bryce captioned a photo of their son’s arrival at the time.