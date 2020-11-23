Dabo Swinney Shreds Florida State After Canceled Game

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney is furious with Florida State.

The Tigers and Seminoles were supposed to play Saturday, but the game was called off after FSU had concerns over a potential coronavirus issue with Clemson after a single positive test. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

???? @BruceFeldmanCFB joins #BigNoonKickoff to give the details on Clemson at Florida State being canceled just hours before kickoff pic.twitter.com/zFcmwZlWqW — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 21, 2020

Clemson-FSU postponement. Standard ACC protocol is a morning of game call between medical reps; ADs of both schools & ACC>Clemson learned of a positive test from a Tiger on this trip. FSU was not comfortable w/ potential spread risk, per source. Both do have an open date Dec. 12. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 21, 2020

Well, Swinney was not happy, and it sounds like he doesn’t have a ton of interest in accommodating FSU to make sure the game happens.

According to Grace Raynor, Swinney told the media Sunday that FSU should have to travel to Clemson or cover the Tigers’ travel expenses to go back to Tallahassee. He also claimed coronavirus was nothing more than an “excuse” for Florida State to not have to play the Tigers.

Dabo Swinney is really upset: “This game was not canceled because of COVID. COVID was just an excuse to cancel the game.” Says FSU administration forfeited the game. If FSU wants to play Clemson, they can home to Death Valley, he says. Or they can pay for Clemson’s travel. — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) November 22, 2020

Honestly, good for Dabo for not holding back. Calling off an entire game because of one test is incredibly stupid.

We all want to be safe and take precautions when necessary, but this situation is just absurd.

Clemson players were at FSU ready to roll, there was a single player who tested positive and FSU didn’t want to take the field.

I’m sorry, but I have to agree with Dabo. That’s just not acceptable. It’d be one thing if there were several cases, but that’s not what happened. If we’re canceling games over one case, then the season is over.

While a lot of coaches would have walked the line and not said much, Dabo kept it real. Props to him for tearing into FSU for refusing to play.