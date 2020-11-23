Notre Dame Vs. North Carolina Is The Best College Football Game This Upcoming Saturday

Notre Dame vs. North Carolina is the best college football game of the upcoming weekend.

The Tar Heels represent the final tough test for the Fighting Irish before the ACC title game, and you best believe UNC won’t roll over and play dead. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

UNC is a legit football team, and they’re going to give ND some serious problems. This is a gigantic home game for the Tar Heels.

This is the kind of game people will be talking about in Chapel Hill for years to come. I have no doubt about that, and you can guarantee UNC will make the most of it.

Now, does UNC have the horses to run with the Fighting Irish? No, but they do have an NFL quarterback in Sam Howell.

In college football, a great quarterback can make you competitive against anyone in the country. When Howell is cooking, the Tar Heels are an incredibly tough matchup.

If he goes out against Notre Dame and starts slinging it, then the Fighting Irish could be on major upset alert.

It would be the biggest win for UNC in recent memory, and I have no doubt Howell will go out there and play with a gunslinger’s mentality.

Can North Carolina shock the world? We’ll find out at 3:30 EST on ABC.