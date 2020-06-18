UNC Coach Mack Brown Predicts Sam Howell Will Have A Huge 2020 Season

UNC Tar Heels coach Mack Brown is expecting huge things out of sophomore quarterback Sam Howell.

Brown spoke with the Fox Sports’ college football crew about the young gunslinger, and it sounds like he thinks Howell is going to ball out. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I really think Sam Howell has more of a breakout this year than he did last year,” Brown explained when breaking down the quarterback’s play.

You can watch his full comments below.

“I really think Sam Howell has more of a breakout this year than he did last year.”@CoachMackBrown believes his star QB has all the tools to be even better in his second year with @TarheelFootball ???????? pic.twitter.com/dJMgkZtodk — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) June 17, 2020

I hate to brag, but I was telling everyone who would listen back in August 2019 that Howell was going to be incredibly special for the Tar Heels.

While UNC wasn’t amazing as a squad last year, there was no question about whether or not Howell was an elite talent as a freshman.

He 100% was, and proved it week in and week out.

Just how confident was I in Howell’s abilities as a freshman? I dropped several hundred dollars on the UNC moneyline against South Carolina to open the season, and it worked like a charm.

While most people who are late to the party like to pretend they were there the whole time, I actually put my money where my mouth is.

Now it’s time for Howell to take things to the next level, and I have no doubt he will. The young man has everything you want in a star quarterback, and I absolutely believe he’s going to dominate the ACC.

Things are certainly trending up for the Tar Heels.