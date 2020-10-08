Editorial

North Carolina Will Wear Slick Uniforms Against Virginia Tech

Oct 3, 2020; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) runs upfield against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Richins-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The North Carolina Tar Heels will have some great uniforms Saturday against Virginia Tech.

The Tar Heels posted photos of their uniforms for fans Thursday, and they’re outstanding. Take a look at these navy blue and white unis. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

They’re going to amp fans up!

 

Switching it up this weekend and going with…. White Navy White!

As I’ve said many times, nothing gets me going like a great uniform. I love a great football uniform, and I don’t try to hide it.

When you show up and show out with a great uniform, you say everything that needs to be said without saying anything at all.

 

I already expected the Tar Heels to roll the Hokies even before I saw these threads. Now after seeing these uniforms, I don’t think the game will be close.

Sam Howell and company might win by a quick 100 by the time the clock hits zero. It’s going to be blowout central.

 

Tune in at 12:00 EST on ABC to watch it all go down.