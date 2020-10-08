North Carolina Will Wear Slick Uniforms Against Virginia Tech

The North Carolina Tar Heels will have some great uniforms Saturday against Virginia Tech.

The Tar Heels posted photos of their uniforms for fans Thursday, and they’re outstanding. Take a look at these navy blue and white unis. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

They’re going to amp fans up!

View this post on Instagram Switching it up this weekend and going with…. White Navy White! A post shared by Carolina Football (@tarheelfootball) on Oct 8, 2020 at 7:18am PDT

As I’ve said many times, nothing gets me going like a great uniform. I love a great football uniform, and I don’t try to hide it.

When you show up and show out with a great uniform, you say everything that needs to be said without saying anything at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carolina Football (@tarheelfootball) on Oct 7, 2020 at 1:02pm PDT

I already expected the Tar Heels to roll the Hokies even before I saw these threads. Now after seeing these uniforms, I don’t think the game will be close.

Sam Howell and company might win by a quick 100 by the time the clock hits zero. It’s going to be blowout central.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carolina Football (@tarheelfootball) on Oct 4, 2020 at 1:49pm PDT

Tune in at 12:00 EST on ABC to watch it all go down.