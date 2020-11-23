Save On This Portable Home Gym With This Stellar Black Friday Doorbuster

From stress eating to simply not being able to get to the gym, this year’s health pandemic has a lot of us worrying about putting on those extra pounds. And with the holidays fast approaching, staying on track is about to get even trickier.

Don’t be hard on yourself, times have been tough. Just because you can’t make it to the gym as much doesn’t mean you have to lose sight of your fitness goals — well, not with a portable gym like this one, that is.

Created by the brilliant minds behind BodyBoss, this portable home gym lets you beef up and lean down without you even needing to leave the house! Modeled after real gym equipment, this setup uses the underestimated power of resistance bands to give you the body you’ve been dreaming of.

While this portable gym doesn’t require much set-up at all, it can deliver some serious results. That’s because, with resistance bands as versatile as these, you can adjust intensity levels easily by shortening and lengthening things, tailoring your workout to best suit your goals. Whether you’re in the park, your bedroom, or a hotel room, this easy, portable fitness solution makes it so you can always fit a work out in.

And if working out with a personal trainer is what you need, the BodyBoss 2.0 includes an online workout program, complete with expert guidance and effective routines to help you get the most out of your sweat sessions.

A hit on Indiegogo and raising over $1,700,000 on Kickstarter, people everywhere are turning to BodyBoss 2.0 to help get into shape. Just check out the inspiring reviews for yourself!

“Perfect product to use while watching tv.” – Pamela S

“Great Product – Works very well!!” – Frederick M.

“The system works great. It saves a lot of space and is very versatile for what exercises my family can perform.” – Michael R.

For a limited time, you can snag the BodyBoss 2.0 Portable Home Gym for its doorbuster price of just $179!

