Whataburger Is A Very Solid Burger Restaurant

Whataburger is a very solid option if you’re looking for a burger.

As a man who grew up with Culver’s and truly believes it’s the best burger restaurant on the planet, I’ve been told many times that I needed to try Whataburger. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I can’t tell you how many times people have tried to convince me that Whataburger is king.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whataburger (@whataburger)

Well, after hopping on a plane to Texas last Friday morning, I touched down in The Lone Star state, and checking out Whataburger was near the top of my list of things to get done.

After dropping my stuff off at the hotel, I headed down the street to find out what the hype was all about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whataburger (@whataburger)

I ordered a regular burger, a large fries and a small chocolate shake. As the minutes passed waiting for my food, anticipation was only building.

Finally, it arrived, and it was time for me to dig in. Here’s what I’ll say, Whataburger makes a damn good cheeseburger.

I gave it a 7.1/10, which is a very tough score to earn from me. It’s miles better than Shake Shack, very comparable to the quality of Five Guys and not nearly as good as Culver’s. You can check out a picture of my food below.

After years of hype, I finally tried @Whataburger. It’s a very solid 7.1/10. Miles better than @ShakeShack, but not as good as @Culvers. It’s very comparable to @FiveGuys. Overall, a 7.1/10 is a tough score to earn, and I liked it. I’m 100% having it again before I leave Texas. pic.twitter.com/ESIGzjmRWi — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 20, 2020

Now, I think some of the Texas natives were a little disappointed I only gave Whataburger a 7.1. They shouldn’t be. It’s a very respectable score, and I truly loved the food.

In fact, I got it once more before leaving TX. I don’t visit restaurants I don’t like more than once. So, that should tell you everything you need to know.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whataburger (@whataburger)

If you have the chance to eat Whataburger, I suggest you give it a shot. You’ll likely come away feeling impressed.