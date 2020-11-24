Melania Shines In Metallic Black And White Coat As Trump Pardons Thanksgiving Turkey At Ceremony

Melania Trump truly shined Tuesday when she stepped out in a gorgeous metallic coat as President Donald Trump pardoned the Thanksgiving turkey.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve black and white coat that went down to her knees as she joined the president ahead of the annual ceremony held in the Rose Garden at the White House.

She completed the terrific look with loose hair, a metallic silver skirt and black high heels.

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

During the ceremony, Trump shared a few remarks about the two turkeys named “Corn” and “Cob” from Iowa before he granted “Corn” a “full pardon.”

However, even though “Cob” didn’t get the official pardon, not to worry, both turkeys after today’s ceremony will live out the remainder of their lives at Iowa State University.

The president then concluded the ceremony by calling the “country greater than ever before” and “giving thanks” for the coronavirus vaccines that “will truly end the pandemic.”

He then wished everyone a “Happy Thanksgiving.”

FLOTUS' fashion sense is always on point has has been noted before.