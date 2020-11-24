Trump Touts Dow Jones Trading Above 30,000: ‘A Sacred Number’

President Donald Trump delivered very brief remarks Tuesday during which he celebrated the Dow Jones Industrial Average trading above 30,000 for the first time in history.

“We’ve never broken 30,000,” Trump stated, “And that’s despite everything that’s taken place with the pandemic.”

The president, flanked by Vice President Mike Pence, added that he is “very thrilled with what’s happened on the vaccine front. That’s been absolutely incredible. Nothing like that has ever happened medically and I think people are acknowledging that, and it’s having a big effect.” (RELATED: Dow Jones Stock Market Index Hits All-Time High, Surpasses 30,000)

“That’s a sacred number, 30,000,” Trump reiterated of Tuesday’s news. “Nobody thought they’d ever see it. That’s the ninth time since the beginning of 2020 and it’s the 48th time that we’ve broken records during the Trump administration, and I just want to congratulate all the people within the administration that worked so hard, and most importantly I want to congratulate the people of our country, because there are no people like you.”

WATCH:

Trump’s brief statement — which lasted just over a minute — was one of his shortest ever since entering office in 2017. He has not answered questions from reporters since he made a stop at the Trump campaign’s headquarters in Arlington, Virginia on November 3, the day of the 2020 election.

He did, however, authorize Government Services Administrator Emily Murphy on Monday to formally begin the transition process with President-elect Joe Biden.

“I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country,” the president tweeted. “She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA. Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good fight, and I believe we will prevail!” (RELATED: GOP Reportedly Plans To Block Certain Biden Cabinet Picks, Dems May Offer ‘Sacrificial Lamb’)

“Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same.”

I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA. Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020