Arizona State Vs. Utah Canceled, Houston Vs. Tulsa Postponed

More college football games have been impacted by coronavirus.

Arizona State announced Tuesday night that their game against Utah has been canceled because of coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Utes will now play Washington this Saturday.

.@ASUFootball‘s game vs. Utah has been cancelled. Full statement from Ray Anderson: https://t.co/B2jAttx2Td pic.twitter.com/WwPdctjgVH — Arizona State Sun Devils (@TheSunDevils) November 24, 2020

The PAC-12 isn’t the only conference feeling the pain. Houston’s upcoming game against Tulsa has also been postponed because of “positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing within the Cougars’ program.”

UPDATE | Saturday’s game against Tulsa has been postponed. Story: https://t.co/skDaiGv8vS pic.twitter.com/3eu2OAUQiG — Houston Football (@UHCougarFB) November 24, 2020

The hits keep coming, and they just don’t stop coming. Every single morning when I wake up it seems like we have more and more bad news to report.

I’m so sick and tired of coronavirus that it’s not even funny anymore. It’s just honestly depressing. At least Utah still gets a game this weekend.

The Wisconsin Badgers almost certainly won’t get to play at all after there was an outbreak within Minnesota’s program. We’d need another game to get canceled to find an opponent, and that doesn’t appear to be on the horizon right now in the B1G.

Coronavirus has done an absolute number on the world of college football, and it’s frustrating as all hell.

Keep checking back for more updates as we have them. I have a feeling this situation is far from over with.