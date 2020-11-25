The Weeknd, Nicki Minaj And Other Musicians Slam The Grammys For Being ‘Corrupt’

Musicians are once again calling out the Grammys for the choices made in the nominations for 2020.

The Weeknd shared his issues with the nominations Tuesday on Twitter along with a handful of other celebrities.

The Weeknd received zero Grammys nominations after releasing “After Hours” in March. “Blinding Lights” peaked on Billboard at number one in April. The Weeknd’s other single “Heartless” peaked at number five, according to data from Billboard.

The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency… — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 25, 2020

“The Grammys remain corrupt,” The Weeknd tweeted. “You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…”

Other musicians including Akon backed up The Weeknd. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Receives 6 Grammys Nominations)

“The Grammys snubbing @theweeknd is messed up,” Akon tweeted.

Never forget the Grammys didn’t give me my best new artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade- went on to inspire a generation. They gave it to the white man Bon Iver. #PinkFriday — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) November 24, 2020

“Never forget the Grammys didn’t give me my best new artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade- went on to inspire a generation,” Minaj tweeted. “They gave it to the white man Bon Iver.”

Not saying Bon Iver didn’t deserve the Grammys win, but Minaj has a point. The Grammys sometimes does the weirdest things when it comes to who wins and who even gets nominated. This awards ceremony has a board while some of the others are fan-voted. For example the American Music Awards has some fan-voted awards.

Justin Bieber, who received four nominations, even had something to say. Bieber’s complaints had to do with the fact that his album “Changes” was not recognized as an R&B album.

“…I set out to make an R&B album,” Bieber said on Instagram. “Changes was and is an R&B album.”

“It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album which is very strange to me,” Bieber continued. “I grew up admiring R&B music and wished to make a project that would embody that sound. For this not to be put into that category feels weird considering from the chords to the melodies to the vocal style all the way down to the hip hop drums that were chosen it is undeniably, unmistakably an R&B album!”

The Grammys seems to need to make a few changes to be back in the good graces of some pretty powerful people in the music industry. On the other hand, I’m not even sure these award ceremonies mean that much anymore.