UNO Weighs In On NBA Star Donovan Mitchell’s Debate Over Card Game Rules

The card game UNO has weighed in on a viral debate ignited by Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell.

Mitchell asked his followers on Twitter if you have to say “UNO out” as you lay your last card down. 61.9% of voters said yes, while 38.1% of voters said no. 56,966 people voted on Mitchell’s poll.

While calling “UNO Out” when you play your last card is a popular House Rule, it’s not required. ???? UNO has spoken. — UNO (@realUNOgame) November 24, 2020

UNO even chimed in with a response on the debate.

“While calling ‘UNO Out’ when you play your last card is a popular House Rule, it’s not required,” the card game tweeted in response to the poll. “UNO has spoken.” (RELATED: Velveeta Cheese Brand Goes After Microsoft On Twitter)

I don’t think I’ve ever played with people who say “UNO out” or say it as they’re setting their last card down. We’ve always played where you have to say “UNO” when you have one card left and if you don’t someone can call you out and you have to draw cards.

Not sure if that’s a popular way to play.

You sometimes learn something new every day on Twitter.