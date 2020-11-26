Oklahoma Vs. West Virginia Postponed, Air Force Vs. Colorado State Canceled Because Of Coronavirus

Two more college football games have been disrupted by coronavirus.

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia won't be played Saturday as scheduled because of the virus. According to a statement from the Sooners, the team "has temporarily paused organized team activities due to recent positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing."

The game will now be played December 12.

Air Force and Colorado State have also had their upcoming Thursday game canceled. The Falcons announced Wednesday that the game is canceled “due to an upward trend of COVID-19 cases within the Colorado State football program and in consultation with Larimer County public health and resulting contact tracing.”

The hits just keep coming, and they don’t stop coming. It’s truly incredible how badly coronavirus has impacted the world of college football.

We had several great months, and now things are rapidly falling apart. The season will continue, but it won’t resemble anything close to being normal.

At least Oklahoma and West Virginia will still get to play. Playing late is 100% better than not playing at all.

That much is for sure, but it still sucks for the players and fans who were amped up for Saturday.

Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them. I’m confident that we’re not done just yet with this carnage!