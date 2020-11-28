The Detroit Lions Fire Head Coach Matt Patricia

The Detroit Lions have fired head coach Matt Patricia.

The team announced Saturday afternoon that Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn have both been fired from their jobs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Patricia ends his time with the Lions with an abysmal 13-29-1 record.

The Detroit Lions announced today that Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia have been relieved of their duties. pic.twitter.com/Tz5Rc7y53Y — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 28, 2020

Friday, I demanded that Patricia be fired. He should have been fired a year ago, and the damage done to the team might take seasons to fix.

He’s one of the worst head coaches in all of football, and he was insulting to watch the product put on the field under his tenure.

Now, Patricia is gone, Quinn is out the door with him and it’s time for the Lions to start rebuilding.

We have talent on the team and fans deserve a hell of a lot more than what we’re getting. It’s that simple.

This move should have been made a long time ago, but I’m glad we finally got it done.

.@stephenasmith calls for the Lions to fire Matt Patricia. “He’s got to go!” pic.twitter.com/t95c9gutka — First Take (@FirstTake) November 27, 2020

Now, let’s start building for the future. This season is lost, and it’s time to get working on 2021. Good riddance, Patricia!