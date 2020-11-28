Editorial

The Detroit Lions Fire Head Coach Matt Patricia

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 08: Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia stands on the sidelines during their game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The Detroit Lions have fired head coach Matt Patricia.

The team announced Saturday afternoon that Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn have both been fired from their jobs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Patricia ends his time with the Lions with an abysmal 13-29-1 record.

Friday, I demanded that Patricia be fired. He should have been fired a year ago, and the damage done to the team might take seasons to fix.

He’s one of the worst head coaches in all of football, and he was insulting to watch the product put on the field under his tenure.

Now, Patricia is gone, Quinn is out the door with him and it’s time for the Lions to start rebuilding.

We have talent on the team and fans deserve a hell of a lot more than what we’re getting. It’s that simple.

This move should have been made a long time ago, but I’m glad we finally got it done.

Now, let’s start building for the future. This season is lost, and it’s time to get working on 2021. Good riddance, Patricia!