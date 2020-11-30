Melania Unveils White House Christmas Dedicated To ‘America The Beautiful’

Melania Trump definitely got everyone’s attention Monday when she unveiled the White House 2020 Christmas decorations dedicated to “America the Beautiful.”

“I am excited to announce this year’s White House holiday theme, ‘America the Beautiful,'” the first lady explained in White House press release about this year’s Christmas decor, along with a series of stunning photos showing all the sparkle and detail of this year’s holiday decorations. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

“Over the past four years I have had the honor to travel to some of our nation’s most beautiful landmarks and meet some of the most compassionate and patriotic American citizens,” she added.

FLOTUS continued, “From coast to coast, the bond that all American’s share is an appreciation for our traditions, values, and history, which were the inspiration behind the decorations this year.”

Melania concluded her statement by thanking all the staff and volunteers who “worked to make sure the People’s House was ready for the holiday season,” before she wished everyone a “Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy New Year.” (RELATED: Celebrate Ivanka Trump’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

This year’s theme celebrates “this land we are all proud to call home,” per the release.

In the East Wing, visitors can see the Gold Star Family Tree, which pays tribute to “American heroes and their families who walk beside them in service.” Ribbons on the tree contains the names of fallen family members.

While in the East Room, “planes, trains, and automobiles race around the trees, through the ribbons, and between the twinkling lights,” the release added.

And then there is this year’s Gingerbread House, a confectionary masterpiece that replicates the “West Wing, Executive Residence, East Wing, and for the first time, the Rose Garden and the First Ladies’ Garden,” the release noted.

The house was made from 275 pounds of gingerbread dough, 110 pounds of pastillage dough, 30 pounds of gum paste, 25 pounds of chocolate, and 25 pounds of royal icing,” per the release.

Not to mention, the decor in the Red Room where there is a tribute to “America’s everyday heroes who serve as first responders and frontline workers” with handmade ornaments that highlight the many “professionals and volunteers who serve their communities with a spirit of generosity,” the release added.

The White House also shared a video capturing all of this year’s spectacular decorations. Check it out!

WATCH: