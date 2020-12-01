Jay Cutler Spends Time With Kristin Cavallari’s Fired Employee Shannon Ford

Jay Cutler spent some time with Shannon Ford over Thanksgiving weekend.

In an Instagram post from the former Chicago Bears quarterback, Cutler and Ford seemed to be enjoying each other’s company over some oysters and drinks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Cutler (@ifjayhadinstagram)

On the surface, this might seem pretty minor. Why is it important? Well, Ford was fired by Cutler’s ex-wife Kristin Cavallari on season two of “Very Cavallari,” according to E!.

So, the infamous NFL gunslinger is spending time with his ex-wife’s former employee following their divorce.

I’m sorry, but you’re just simply wrong if you’re not a fan of what Jay Cutler has done since leaving the NFL.

He was an okay pro quarterback. He’s been nothing short of an exceptional content machine since retiring. He’s hunting a chicken murderer one day and hitting up his ex-wife’s former employee for Thanksgiving.

The man is absolutely crushing life right now, and I’m here for it.

Everyone thought Cavallari was going to win this divorce. Well, I think it’s time to admit that Cutler is absolutely dominating the divorce. He’s been a million times way more entertaining.

Hanging out with Kristin’s fired employee is the definition of savage.

Never change, Jay! Never change!

H/T: Barstool Sports