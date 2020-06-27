Jay Cutler Wears Night Vision Goggles While Hunting The Animal Killing His Chickens

Jay Cutler isn’t playing games when it comes to finding the animal that’s been killing his chickens.

Cutler has been on the hunt for the predator ever since his chickens started getting killed, and his war hasn't disappointed at all.

The former Bears and Dolphins gunslinger has busted out the night vision goggles so that he can bring the fight to the enemy at night.

You think I’m kidding? I can promise you that I’m not. Give his latest update a watch below.

Super sleuth Jay Cutler rockin the night vision goggles tonight lol pic.twitter.com/onN28bzgEi — Jim Benton (@bentonweb) June 26, 2020

Jay Cutler is the absolute man. I told you all that he was going to start crushing life after Kristin Cavallari and him decided to get a divorce, and I was 100% correct.

The shackles of marriage are gone, and Cutty is out here living his best life. Whenever you find yourself wearing night vision, you’re living life correctly.

Night 1 update pic.twitter.com/nUufQcBnjM — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) June 25, 2020

Anyone who isn’t enjoying this show from Cutler just simply doesn’t have a sense of humor. The guy is a former NFL quarterback and he’s out here wearing night vision like he’s on a Delta Force raid to find the animal killing his chickens.

If that’s not commitment to the cause, then I don’t know what is!

View this post on Instagram Well. I’m convinced. Big day tomorrow. A post shared by Jay Cutler (@ifjayhadinstagram) on Jun 26, 2020 at 10:32pm PDT

Stay frosty, Cutler! This is one war I think all of America can get behind!

