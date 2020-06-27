Editorial

Jay Cutler Wears Night Vision Goggles While Hunting The Animal Killing His Chickens

Jay Cutler (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/bentonweb/status/1276336438183747584)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Jay Cutler isn’t playing games when it comes to finding the animal that’s been killing his chickens.

Cutler has been on the hunt for the predator ever since his chickens started getting killed, and his war hasn’t disappointed at all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The former Bears and Dolphins gunslinger has busted out the night vision goggles so that he can bring the fight to the enemy at night.

You think I’m kidding? I can promise you that I’m not. Give his latest update a watch below.

Jay Cutler is the absolute man. I told you all that he was going to start crushing life after Kristin Cavallari and him decided to get a divorce, and I was 100% correct.

The shackles of marriage are gone, and Cutty is out here living his best life. Whenever you find yourself wearing night vision, you’re living life correctly.

Anyone who isn’t enjoying this show from Cutler just simply doesn’t have a sense of humor. The guy is a former NFL quarterback and he’s out here wearing night vision like he’s on a Delta Force raid to find the animal killing his chickens.

If that’s not commitment to the cause, then I don’t know what is!

 

Well. I’m convinced. Big day tomorrow.

Stay frosty, Cutler! This is one war I think all of America can get behind!

H/T: BroBible